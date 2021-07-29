Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.21 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 3,331,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

