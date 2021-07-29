Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.77 million. Merus posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

MRUS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,350. The firm has a market cap of $655.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

