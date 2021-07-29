Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.80. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.00. 12,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,119. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.