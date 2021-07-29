Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.56. 199,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.45.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

