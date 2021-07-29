Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $66.08

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 929,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

