Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$47.55

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE BLX traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,107. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.