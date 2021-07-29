Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $98.83

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 34,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

