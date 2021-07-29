Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $110.13

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE CRI opened at $98.21 on Monday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

