Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target at $54.79

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF remained flat at $$34.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

