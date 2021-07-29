Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $113.86

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.06. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

