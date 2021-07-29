Brokerages Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target at $116.25

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,165 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,171. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.10. Vicor has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

