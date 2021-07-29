Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank OZK’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 155.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

