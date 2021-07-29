Brokers Offer Predictions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

