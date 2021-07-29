Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 456,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,015,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

