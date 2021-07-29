Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Börse AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.