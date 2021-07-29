Brokers Set Expectations for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

