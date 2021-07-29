Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 467,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.