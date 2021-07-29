Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

