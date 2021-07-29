Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

