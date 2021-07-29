Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.61. 1,368,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

