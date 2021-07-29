Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,648 ($34.60), with a volume of 355,123 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,416.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

