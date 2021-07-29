Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$26.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

