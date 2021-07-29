Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 339,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

