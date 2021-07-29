Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $166.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.45. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

