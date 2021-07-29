Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

