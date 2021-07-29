California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

