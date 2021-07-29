Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,204. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.