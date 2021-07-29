Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -232.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2374251 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

