Canaccord Genuity Boosts Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $30.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ORMP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 5,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,328. The firm has a market cap of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

