Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$51.39 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

