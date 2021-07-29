Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 352,382 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

