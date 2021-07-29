Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 786.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

