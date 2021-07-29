Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,508 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $250.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

