Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.77 Million in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth $46,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of SKM opened at $30.00 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

