Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 46,817 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 468,170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

