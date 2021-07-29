Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

