Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.04. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$40.78, with a volume of 2,528,771 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

