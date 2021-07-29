Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

TSE:CP opened at C$90.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$71.78 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

