Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Canon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

