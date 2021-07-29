Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $7.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

QURE opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.