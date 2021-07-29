Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAPC opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

