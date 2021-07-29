Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

