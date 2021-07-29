Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,519 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 225.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

