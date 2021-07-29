Captrust Financial Advisors Has $174,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $596,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American States Water by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

