Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1,028.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.