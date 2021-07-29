Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 56,275.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

