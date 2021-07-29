Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,731 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 453.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.