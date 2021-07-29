Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,608 Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.