Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Trading Down 6.3%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Carebook Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89.

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

