CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,039 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CarGurus by 2,353.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,804 shares of company stock worth $11,996,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

